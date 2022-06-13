Senior Linux Engineer (SUSE) (Contract)

3 to 6 month contract
The position we are seeking is a “Linux Engineer” who is an expert in configuration management tools – an engineer with a solid grasp of Yaml, SaltStack, and Puppet that will implement SUMA and RHEL best practices. The ideal candidate will have already gained experience developing software for a Linux distribution and be familiar with the complex mechanics of packaging and the structure of Linux systems.
Requirements
- Provides high-level design and architectural guidance for SUSE Cloud Service and SLES
- Pro-actively identify issues by becoming familiar with customer’s technical and business environment while providing recommendations for resolution to these issues
- Share knowledge by writing technical documents and pro-actively sending helpful technical information to customers (upcoming patches, technical news)
- Document and communicate work performed in provided systems and document as requested
- Assist in the implementation of SUSE, Ubuntu, and Rhel solutions
- Interact with the existing Support team as required to meet the customer needs and always in a friendly and professional manner.
- Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Proven technical skills in delivering Linux solutions in one or more of the following:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server
- SUSE Manager Implementation and administration
- Good knowledge of salt-stack and puppet
- Experience with building software packages for Linux systems
- Very good system debugging skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Proven ability to work independently and take initiative
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Minimum of 5 years of SUSE experience.
- Three years of experience in Linux administration, and/or SUSE Linux administration
Desired Skills:
- suse
- linux
- administration