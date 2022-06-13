Senior Linux Engineer (SUSE) (Contract)

3 to 6 month contract

The position we are seeking is a “Linux Engineer” who is an expert in configuration management tools – an engineer with a solid grasp of Yaml, SaltStack, and Puppet that will implement SUMA and RHEL best practices. The ideal candidate will have already gained experience developing software for a Linux distribution and be familiar with the complex mechanics of packaging and the structure of Linux systems.

Requirements

Provides high-level design and architectural guidance for SUSE Cloud Service and SLES

Pro-actively identify issues by becoming familiar with customer’s technical and business environment while providing recommendations for resolution to these issues

Share knowledge by writing technical documents and pro-actively sending helpful technical information to customers (upcoming patches, technical news)

Document and communicate work performed in provided systems and document as requested

Assist in the implementation of SUSE, Ubuntu, and Rhel solutions

Interact with the existing Support team as required to meet the customer needs and always in a friendly and professional manner.

Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proven technical skills in delivering Linux solutions in one or more of the following:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server

SUSE Manager Implementation and administration

Good knowledge of salt-stack and puppet

Experience with building software packages for Linux systems

Very good system debugging skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Proven ability to work independently and take initiative

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Minimum of 5 years of SUSE experience.

Three years of experience in Linux administration, and/or SUSE Linux administration

Desired Skills:

suse

linux

administration

