SharePoint Software Developer at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES ? INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SHAREPOINT SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

(THREE-YEAR CONTRACT)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: CS 156/22

Requirements:

Minimum relevant Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Minimum five (5) years’ SharePoint Development experience

IT experience in application software development, of which at least three(3) years are in a service-orientated and object-orientated development environment

Designed and developed SharePoint software solutions in a Team Foundation Server (TFS) environment using technologies such as Microsoft Visual Studio, SharePoint Designer, SharePoint Server, WSP solution packages, Visual Web parts, SharePoint branding, .Net Framework, C#, SQL Server Reporting Services, JavaScript, CSS, HTML.

Key performance areas:

Lead and participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle

Solution architecture and design, development, configuration, testing, release and maintenance of internal and external web-based software systems

Lead and make design decisions to create innovative, elegant and re-usable software systems

Develop key components and modules

Collaborate with Management to constantly improve and enforce the software development process

Work closely with developers, product managers and to ensure the release of high-quality products

Drafting reports and correspondence to facilitate the functioning of the Branch

Mentor junior colleagues.

Closing date: 24 June 2022

