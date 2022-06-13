Software Engineer

Jun 13, 2022

Do you have passion for developing robust, reliable, systems??? Then join this company in the early stage of creating new user interface applications, and become a core contributor in this team

Are you in Cape Town or willing to relocate? Then this role of Software Engineer is for you!!
Requirements :

  • B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience

  • UI/ UX Development

  • Automated Test Development

  • CI

  • Multi-threaded performance-centric design

  • Service oriented architecture

  • SOLID design principles

  • TDD

  • Java

  • gRPC

  • SQL

  • Maven

  • GIT

  • JIRA

  • Springboot

  • Javascript and typescript

  • vue.js – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem

  • grpc-web

  • HTML

  • CSS

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

