Software Engineer

Do you have passion for developing robust, reliable, systems??? Then join this company in the early stage of creating new user interface applications, and become a core contributor in this team

Are you in Cape Town or willing to relocate? Then this role of Software Engineer is for you!!

Requirements :

B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience

UI/ UX Development

Automated Test Development

CI

Multi-threaded performance-centric design

Service oriented architecture

SOLID design principles

TDD

Java

gRPC

SQL

Maven

GIT

JIRA

Springboot

Javascript and typescript

vue.js – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem

grpc-web

HTML

CSS

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

Java

UI/UX

Springboot

CI

Learn more/Apply for this position