Software Engineer (Data Focus)

Would you like to work for an innovative and intelligence solutions company???
Are you in Cape Town or willing to relocate? Then this role of Software Engineer is for you!!
Requirements :
- Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering plus 3+ years relevant previous experience
- Automated testing
- Data architecture
- Java
- Vertica SQL and analytics
- Elastic search
- Maven
- Jenkins
- Linux
- Docker
- Grafana
- Kibana
- Python (Notebooks for performance tests)
- OpenTracing (Jaeger)
Benefits
- Telecommunications
- IP networking
- Dimensional modelling
- Semantic versioning
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
