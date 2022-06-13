Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jun 13, 2022

Do you have passion for developing robust, reliable, systems??? Then join this company in the early stage of creating new user interface applications, and become a core contributor in this team

Are you in Cape Town or willing to relocate? Then this role of Software Engineer is for you!!
Requirements :

  • B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience

  • UI/ UX Development

  • Automated Test Development

  • CI

  • Multi-threaded performance-centric design

  • Service oriented architecture

  • SOLID design principles

  • TDD

  • Java

  • gRPC

  • SQL

  • Maven

  • GIT

  • JIRA

  • Springboot

  • Javascript and typescript

  • vue.js – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem

  • grpc-web

  • HTML

  • CSS

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

