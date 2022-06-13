Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Do you have passion for developing robust, reliable, systems??? Then join this company in the early stage of creating new user interface applications, and become a core contributor in this team
Are you in Cape Town or willing to relocate? Then this role of Software Engineer is for you!!
Requirements :
- B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience
- UI/ UX Development
- Automated Test Development
- CI
- Multi-threaded performance-centric design
- Service oriented architecture
- SOLID design principles
- TDD
- Java
- gRPC
- SQL
- Maven
- GIT
- JIRA
- Springboot
- Javascript and typescript
- vue.js – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem
- grpc-web
- HTML
- CSS
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
