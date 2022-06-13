Solutions Architect

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To fulfil the role of Subject Manager Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture for their respective product, in support of the accountability of the product head

* To conceptualise, design, and articulate, end-to-end, and full-stack solution designs in relation to specific business value

* To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and the solution design of any initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision

Experience

* 10+ years’ experience in IT Delivery, including a minimum of 2+ years’ experience in architecture

* 4+ years’ experience in solution design

* 4+ years’ experience as a Solutions Architect

* Financial Services experience

Experience must be in designing end-to-end and full stack

End-to-end – able to design solution, which includes all components, ensuring that all end users are services correctly in production

Full stack – able to design for each component within the solution addressing the functional (application), non-functional (platform) and infrastructure and cloud services

Qualifications / Certifications

Minimum:

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Ideal:

* A relevant post graduate degree

* AWS Solutions Architect Associate and/or Professional Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* Systems analysis and design

* Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

* A solid understanding of modern software development environments

* Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

* Designing and delivering resilient solutions

* Policies, standards, patterns, and best practices

* Financial Services solutions environment

Ideal:

Solid understanding of:

* Banking business model

* Business process modelling

* Business analysis

* Cloud architectures

* Big data

* DevOps development culture and principles

* Various development technologies (preferably Cobol, Java, .NET, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

* Negotiation skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

Competencies

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Learning and Researching

* Creating and Innovating

* Formulating Strategies and Concepts

* Persuading and Influencing

* Presenting and Communicating Information

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Analysing

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Adapting and Responding to Change

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Solutions Design

AWS

DevOps

