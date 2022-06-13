Systems Engineer
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Ga Rankuwa, Gauteng
A multinational leather product manufacturing company is seeking to appoint a seasoned Systems Engineer.
Position Overview:
The purpose of this position is to ensure that:
- The requirements of the information technology management system ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and quality management systems for both IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO 9001:2015 is understood, implemented, maintained, and continually improved by means of effective implementation and internal audits.
- Assist the SHERQ Manager in managing the collective effort of all quality engineers and subordinate personnel in order for the department to meet its objectives and relevant business goals.
Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- Completed tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in implementing, maintaining, and auditing a quality management system
- Information technology experience
- ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System
- ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Risk Management or equivalent
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Information Security
- Excellent computer literacy in MS Excel / Word and PowerPoint
- Sound knowledge of Quality Management Systems
- Strong oral and written communication skills, including negotiation, influencing and report writing skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus