Systems Engineer – Gauteng Ga-Rankuwa

Systems Engineer

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Ga Rankuwa, Gauteng

A multinational leather product manufacturing company is seeking to appoint a seasoned Systems Engineer.

Position Overview:

The purpose of this position is to ensure that:

The requirements of the information technology management system ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and quality management systems for both IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO 9001:2015 is understood, implemented, maintained, and continually improved by means of effective implementation and internal audits.

Assist the SHERQ Manager in managing the collective effort of all quality engineers and subordinate personnel in order for the department to meet its objectives and relevant business goals.

Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Completed tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Minimum 5 years’ experience in implementing, maintaining, and auditing a quality management system

Information technology experience

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System

ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing

ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Risk Management or equivalent

ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Information Security

Excellent computer literacy in MS Excel / Word and PowerPoint

Sound knowledge of Quality Management Systems

Strong oral and written communication skills, including negotiation, influencing and report writing skills

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

information technology management system

ISO [Phone Number Removed];

quality management systems

IATF [Phone Number Removed];

ISO 9001:2015

effective implementation and internal audits

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System

ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing

ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Risk Management

ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Information Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A multinational leather product manufacturing company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position