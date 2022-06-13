Systems Engineer (Linux Focus) at 2Cana Solutions

Travel: Limited but may be required both locally and internationally.

Location: Remote, but must be within reasonable driving distance from our Durban office

Staff: None

On Call: Every second week

Overview

We are looking for an experienced, motivated systems engineer with excellent technical skills to join the infrastructure team at our growing organization to support enterprise line-of-business systems for our clients and ourselves. The position is primarily Linux-focused, but would involve other related aspects such as virtualization, cloud, storage, application and hardware support.

General Description of the Role

The role will include some/all of the following:

Plan and co-ordinate the installation, administration, maintenance and upgrade of Linux server OS, hardware, software and virtualization technologies, both local and remote

Administration of backup software and formulation and testing of disaster recovery strategies

Analyze system performance, make and implement recommendations regarding systems improvements and system tuning.

Support servers and systems, and diagnose and resolve system problems

Research and development within the Linux environment

Automation of administrative tasks by learning new technologies to improve efficiency and maintain effective management of our growing environment

Performance monitoring, troubleshooting and tuning, daily checks and administration of monitoring systems (Nagios etc.)

Monitor & administer mail, web, and reverse proxy servers

System security management including server hardening and regular application of patches, using automation wherever feasible. Monitor system security.

Document installations, system changes, DR & installation procedures, standards and methodology

Liaise with development teams and clients regarding both projects and day-to-day requirements; provide support to users and developers based on helpdesk calls

Experience in these areas is an advantage:

Oracle engineered systems, especially Oracle Database Appliance (ODA)

Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager (OLVM) / KVM

Ansible or similar automation tools

Commvault backup solutions

A working understanding of Windows systems and networking is an advantage

Shell/Perl scripting experience

SAN experience and storage protocols

Qualifications

RHCSA / RHCE / Linux+ / Oracle Certified Professional / LPIC or similar Linux certification

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology an advantage

Desired Skills:

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Linux Administration role is essential

– Solid knowledge of Oracle Linux 6/7/8 (or Red Hat/Centos/Debian)

– Ability and desire to learn and implement new technologies quickly

– Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills

– Strong business writing and documentation skills

– Excellent team player

– Good customer service skills

– Excellent time management decision making and organization skills; able to work unassisted and to take ownership of proble

– Effective communication and interpersonal skills

– Strong ability to build and maintain relationships with people

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About 2Cana Solutions

We are a dynamic and exciting software company with clients locally and internationally. We are an Oracle Strategic Partner with a strong emphasis on technical excellence and a passion to help our customers succeed. Our primary focus is the Insurance Industry. We implement and develop for large insurance companies locally and [URL Removed] take pride in what we do, work professionally with our customers all whilst enabling a culture of learning and sharing within our team.

