Systems Integration Engineer (CH801) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client is an international leading-edge, innovative supplier of telecommunication solutions to national governments and law enforcement communities. They are looking for a Systems Integration Engineer.

Become a member of a team enthusiastic about the challenges posed by integrating complex systems comprising diverse components and subsystems.

Contribute to the design, implementation and maintenance of integration environments, development of software frameworks, procedures and applications to integrate systems.

Passionate about the quality of customer solutions and the establishment of proactive measures and procedures to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Education

Tech (Computer Studies) or B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

Sc. Computer Science, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent qualification plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

Master’s Degree (MSc.Eng. or [URL Removed] plus 3 years’ experience in an aligned position.

Requirements / Knowledge / Skills

Strong software skills and ability essential – Java skills required

Experience in the following programming languages will be advantageous C++ Google Go Python or other scripting language

Database skills required

Experience in software integration

Experience in complex system integration

Experience in or background knowledge of the Telecoms industry

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

