Test System Administrator (CH805) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client is an international leading-edge, innovative supplier of telecommunication solutions to national governments and law enforcement communities. They are looking for a Test System Administrator.

The company develops a complex system comprising many subsystems. A number of large-scale test systems are used to support iterative development and release testing. The incumbent will primarily be responsible for administering the test systems, deploy new software on the test systems and perform ad hoc testing as needed.

Key Responsibilities

Configure and monitor test system HW and take corrective action as needed

Configure and monitor test system NW and take corrective action as needed

Monitor system health and take corrective action as needed

Deploy subsystem builds on the test systems and verify their operability

Report deployment procedure issues for rectification

Verify that the test systems remain operational after deployment by using system health

features to monitor system alarms, events, etc.

Assist with manual system testing

Ensure that system documentation is kept up to date

Education

Minimum: National Diploma; Microsoft MCSE/CCNA; RHCSA

Recommended: BTech, RHCE

Requirements / Knowledge / Skills

Minimum 3 years’ previous experience in a similar role.

Managing larger server environments (Microsoft/Linux) and Linux Administration

Monitor backups and resolution on errors.

Active Directory, DNS, DHCP.

System change management, change control processes and procedures.

Incident and problem management.

Configuration management.

Experience with PHP/Python, and the ability to write administration scripts would be

advantageous.

Experience with SQL and/or programming languages would be advantageous.

Personal Attributes

Have analytical problem-solving skills.

Have excellent communications skills.

Have a need to continuously upskill.

Have a “can do” attitude to any type of work that needs to be done.

Be able to balance work and life.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

