Test Systems Administrator

Join and international leading-edge, innovative and independent global supplier of telecommunications solutions

They build robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators.

Looking for you to become a core contributor to the product quality in a team developing user interfaces and

supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, and data visualization.

Requirements:

Minimum: National Diploma, Microsoft MCSE/CCNA, RHCSA

Skills:

3 years + experience in a similar role

Microsoft/ Linux

Active Directory, DNS, DHCP

System management, change control processes and procedures

Incident and problem management

Configuration management

Advantageous:

PHP

Python

SQL

Responsibilities:

Configure and monitor test system HW and take corrective action as needed

Configure and monitor test system NW and take corrective action as needed

Monitor system health and take corrective action as needed

Deploy subsystem builds on the test systems and verify their operability

Report deployment procedure issues for rectification

Verify that the test systems remain operational after deployment by using system health

features to monitor system alarms, events, etc.

Assist with manual system testing

Ensure that system documentation is kept up to date

Desired Skills:

QA

CCNA

MCSA

Linux

Incident management

