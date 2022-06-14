Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Essential Skills & Experience
Strong Programme Management (3rd party, stakeholder and conflict management. Constantly ROI minded)
Agile Scrum & Scrum @Scale experience.
Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.
Senior Project Management (Scope: scope, change, communications, team and Cost management).
The ability to run and deliver on large and complex Projects.
Adherence to Project Governance and compliance.
Qualifications and Experience
10 years’ + experience
Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
Prince 2 certification & Scrum Master/Agile Certification from an industry recognized training institution
Desired skills and experience
Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.
Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA, JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.
Short Term insurance experience.
Problem Solving & facilitation to create appropriate options and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Manager
- SAFe