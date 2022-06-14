Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Essential Skills & Experience

Strong Programme Management (3rd party, stakeholder and conflict management. Constantly ROI minded)

Agile Scrum & Scrum @Scale experience.

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.

Senior Project Management (Scope: scope, change, communications, team and Cost management).

The ability to run and deliver on large and complex Projects.

Adherence to Project Governance and compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

10 years’ + experience

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Prince 2 certification & Scrum Master/Agile Certification from an industry recognized training institution

Desired skills and experience

Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.

Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA, JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.

Short Term insurance experience.

Problem Solving & facilitation to create appropriate options and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Manager

SAFe

Learn more/Apply for this position