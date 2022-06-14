Android Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client is looking for a Mobile Developer to build and maintain mobile applications for most of their exciting projects. You will be required to work closely with the rest of the talented team to reach the companies and clients objectives by using your exceptional skills to craft beautiful code.

Experience:

4 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies:

Android (Java/Kotlin)

React Native & Flutter knowledge would be an advantage.

Knowledge of RESTful web services

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (JIRA, BitBucket), Git, GitLab

Building automated deployment pipelines for Android deployments.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium

Duties:

Write software in line with industry standard and design patterns:

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Perform and request code reviews

Write and maintain unit and functional test

Debug software for optimum functioning:

Reproducing and locating source of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners /QA

Maintain software and related repositories & databases:

Manage source code and versioning

Manage branching and pull request

Manage Projects:

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete

Manage projects task in line with project workflow

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints

Why work there:

We are passionate about the personal development of our team members

We offer the opportunity to have purpose in your role

Positive and Productive team culture

Trust & Accountability are important factors in how we work

We manage our teams based on outcomes, not attendance and understand the value of flexibility and work life balance

