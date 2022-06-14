Application Developer

Perform unit and system testing and validation procedures.

Perform software programming and documentation development in accordance with organisational standards.

Work with all role players in the IT Delivery teams on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

Assist with the planning for the installation of new systems or modifications of an existing system.

Actively participate in IT Delivery development meetings

Requirements

Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent qualification

Relevant industry certification

5-7 years hands on development experience, preferably in C#

Desired Skills:

C#

Development Of Enterprise Software

Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is urgently looking for an Application Developer for their office in Centurion

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

