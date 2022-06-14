- Perform unit and system testing and validation procedures.
- Perform software programming and documentation development in accordance with organisational standards.
- Work with all role players in the IT Delivery teams on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.
- Assist with the planning for the installation of new systems or modifications of an existing system.
- Actively participate in IT Delivery development meetings
Requirements
- Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent qualification
- Relevant industry certification
- 5-7 years hands on development experience, preferably in C#
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Development Of Enterprise Software
- Agile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is urgently looking for an Application Developer for their office in Centurion
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund