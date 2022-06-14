Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

Jun 14, 2022

  • Perform unit and system testing and validation procedures.
  • Perform software programming and documentation development in accordance with organisational standards.
  • Work with all role players in the IT Delivery teams on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.
  • Assist with the planning for the installation of new systems or modifications of an existing system.
  • Actively participate in IT Delivery development meetings

Requirements

  • Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent qualification
  • Relevant industry certification
  • 5-7 years hands on development experience, preferably in C#

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Development Of Enterprise Software
  • Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is urgently looking for an Application Developer for their office in Centurion

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position