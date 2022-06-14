AWS Developer – Gauteng

Roles and Responsibilities: Understand the current application infrastructure and suggest changes to it.

Define and document best practices and strategies regarding application deployment and infrastructure maintenance.

Migrate our infrastructure with zero downtime to a highly available, scalable one.

Set up a monitoring stack.

Define service capacity planning strategies.

Implement the application??s CI/CD pipeline using the AWS CI/CD stack.

Write infrastructure as code using CloudFormation or similar.

Further develop solution based on business requirements already defined

Skills

Experience with the core AWS services, plus the specifics mentioned in this job description.

Good background in Linux/Unix administration.

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

Proficiency in at least one language from our stack: Java

Strong notions of security best practices (e.g. using IAM Roles, KMS, etc.).

Experience with monitoring solutions such as CloudWatch, Prometheus, and the ELK stack.

Previous exposure to largescale

systems design.

Ability to troubleshoot distributed systems.

Knowledge of writing infrastructure as code (IaC) using CloudFormation or Terraform.

Experience with building or maintaining cloudnative

applications.

Past experience with the serverless approaches using AWS Lambda is a plus. For example, the Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM).

Learn more/Apply for this position