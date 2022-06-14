BI Analyst/Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

We seek a dynamic and proactive senior BI Analyst/Developer to join the team. This person must be passionate about data, information and assist in presenting IT to best support business processes and decisions.

This role requires excellent client-facing communication skills; the primary purpose is to work with Analytical teams and Technical & Business teams to implement the analysis & insights produced by the business.

This role requires strong BI skills (SQL) together with Analytical exposure, report generation and understanding systems & source data.

About The Employer:

My client has been equipping South African adventurers since 1933, and is South Africa’s favorite outdoor adventure store. Stocking everything one needs for outdoor pursuits – including hiking, camping, trail running, mountain biking, snow sports, travel and more.

