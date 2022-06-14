BI Developer -2022-54b

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Business Intelligence Developer.

Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking and resolving report related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, presenting information through reports and visualization.

At the intermediate and senior levels, attending meetings with various stakeholders and providing feedback to line management is also required. Intermediate and senior BI developers must be able to translate the strategic objectives of the team and the organization into work-relevant objectives

Computer Science Degreee/Diploma or other relevant qualification

Matric

3 – 6 years Experience related to

Mining Industry experience is preferred

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Experience with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.)

Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Predictive analytics and data science

Graphical design and artistic aptitude

Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested project

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot BI solutions

