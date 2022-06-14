BI Developer

Our client is looking for an experience BI Developer who will use software tools to transform data into useful insights that help business decisions.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

3+ years’ experience in a similar role

Experience with SQL database and some other relational database

Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Knowledge of Database Management systems and Data Warehousing

Experience with some programming language (C# would be beneficial)

Hands-on experience with one or more BI and reporting tools (Microsoft Power BI is essential)

Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load)

Financial knowledge and experience will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

BI

Power BI

SQL

SSRS

SSIS

ETL

Data

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

