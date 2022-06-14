BI Developer

Jun 14, 2022

Our client is looking for an experience BI Developer who will use software tools to transform data into useful insights that help business decisions.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Experience with SQL database and some other relational database
  • Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • Knowledge of Database Management systems and Data Warehousing
  • Experience with some programming language (C# would be beneficial)
  • Hands-on experience with one or more BI and reporting tools (Microsoft Power BI is essential)
  • Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load)
  • Financial knowledge and experience will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • ETL
  • Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

