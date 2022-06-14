BI Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

Jun 14, 2022

Our client is looking for an experience BI Developer who will use software tools to transform data into useful insights that help business decisions.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Experience with SQL database and some other relational database
  • Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • Knowledge of Database Management systems and Data Warehousing
  • Experience with some programming language (C# would be beneficial)
  • Hands-on experience with one or more BI and reporting tools (Microsoft Power BI is essential)
  • Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load)
  • Financial knowledge and experience will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • ETL
  • Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

