BI Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

Our client is looking for an experience BI Developer who will use software tools to transform data into useful insights that help business decisions.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
- Experience with SQL database and some other relational database
- Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Knowledge of Database Management systems and Data Warehousing
- Experience with some programming language (C# would be beneficial)
- Hands-on experience with one or more BI and reporting tools (Microsoft Power BI is essential)
- Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load)
- Financial knowledge and experience will be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Power BI
- SQL
- SSRS
- SSIS
- ETL
- Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years