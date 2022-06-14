Business Analyst – 2022-60

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Business Analyst. PLEASE NOTE TRAVELING WILL BE REQUIRED.

We consider business analysis as a key driver for successful delivery of Information Technology to our stakeholders. As part of the Company’s strive of re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives, we rely on our Information Management (IM) business analysts to identify, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION WITH TRAVELING INVOLVED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

Proven working experience as a Business Analyst (5+ years).

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Business Informatics or

Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA

Valid South African driver’s license, able to travel for work

IIBA AAC, CBDA, CCA or CPOA Certified

SQL Database experience

Business Analytics training/certification

MS PowerBI/Tableau

SmartSheet

Strong working knowledge of MS Visio and MS Office products

Experience with Mining Technical Systems or familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures would be advantageous.

Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile software development.

A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

Motivated- consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

The company is searching for an experienced business analyst to form part our existing Business Analysis IM Team responsible for Mining Technical solutions. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top- notch, able to research specialized systems solutions and evaluate their impact. The candidate should be wholly committed to the discovery and development of innovative solutions in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Partner with other IM stakeholders to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with IM, production, managerial, and executive teams Gathering, validating and documenting business

Analysis of data such as budgets, systems data and performance statistics

Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process

Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business

Creating functional specifications for

Estimating costs and identifying business

Simplifying information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole

Implementing and testing of

Supporting business transition and helping to establish

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

