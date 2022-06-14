Business Analyst in Capital Markets – Gauteng

The Role: One of our major clients is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst with Capital Markets experience to join a derivatives markets pricing and valuations team to be the main link between business and IT in process delivery.
This is a 12 months contracting position in JHB.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:
- BCom or BSc in a numerate field such as Computer Science or Mathematics
- FRM/CFA professional finance certification is a distinct advantage
- Industry recognised Business Analysis certifications
Experience required:
- 7+ years of Business Analysis experience in capital markets
- 2+ years?? financial markets experience in equities, forex, bonds, or commodities is a MUST, either from a technology, operations, or back-office perspective
- Experience in derivatives pricing, trading, clearing & settlement, and risk management is an advantage
- Advanced technology, analytical and communication skills
- 2+ years?? experience in lean/agile delivery of large projects (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe?)
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Liaise with stakeholders to elicit and document complex requirements in one-to-one or group workshops
- Prioritise requirements with Product Owner to identify project deliverables and timeframes
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.
- Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development
- Facilitate agile ceremonies including sprint planning and sprint showcases
- Help coordinate project delivery by participating in design reviews and walk-throughs to communicate systems designs and validate proposed solutions
- Analyse, validate, and document business organisational and/or operational requirements and provide alternatives and make recommendations.
- Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business
- Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant