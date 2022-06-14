Business Analyst – Intermediate – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll support the company’s product development by performing analysis and research tasks. You will be involved in the entire product lifecycle: defining business requirements, designing solutions, and documenting them through to deployment. You’ll also work with other departments to ensure that they’re adhering to defined standards when it comes to documentation or implementation of new features.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business, Computer Science, or Information Systems

Five + years of experience in analyzing and designing business processes.

Experience with systems design, testing, and troubleshooting is a plus.

Banking experience required

Requirements

Establishes and maintains open, honest communication with all project stakeholders

Identifies an appropriate method to translate business needs into technical requirements.

Creates test plans to validate the technical requirements.

Assists with implementation/implementation or support of new or modified software projects as needed.

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects/medium risk.

To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll support the company’s product development by performing analysis and research tasks. You will be involved in the entire product lifecycle: defining business requirements, designing solutions, and documenting them through to deployment. You’ll also work with other departments to ensure that they’re adhering to defined standards when it comes to documentation or implementation of new features.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business, Computer Science, or Information Systems

Five + years of experience in analyzing and designing business processes.

Experience with systems design, testing, and troubleshooting is a plus.

Banking experience required

Requirements

Establishes and maintains open, honest communication with all project stakeholders

Identifies an appropriate method to translate business needs into technical requirements.

Creates test plans to validate the technical requirements.

Assists with implementation/implementation or support of new or modified software projects as needed.

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects/medium risk.

To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Desired Skills:

designing business processes

systems design

Banking experience

Learn more/Apply for this position