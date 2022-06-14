BUSINESS ANALYSTS (MO360 Data Platform) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Jun 14, 2022

Description

We are looking for talented individuals in the cloud data platform space, to support with a new MO360 Azure based initiative.

The Job Requirements

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing, or
  • At least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme.
  • General Azure knowledge
  • General Coordination
  • Ticket and task prioritisation
  • Scrum Management and general requirement management
  • Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the MO360 data platform scope
  • PBI and Qlik User Management
  • Requirement Gathering, Analysis and Advising
  • Strong Project Management skills
  • Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions
  • Responsible for documentation
  • Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs

  • Liaise directly with various automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience
  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Learn more/Apply for this position