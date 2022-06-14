Business Intelligence Developer

Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions in conjunction or as part of the IT Delivery teams.

Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards.

Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.

Use warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision making and business performance monitoring.

Generate and deliver quality reports to customers

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification

Certification in Business Intelligence technologies

5 – 10 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer

Experience in the following technologies – SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

SSIS Development

SSRS

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is urgently looking for a BI Developer to be based in Centurion

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

