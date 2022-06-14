Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

- Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions in conjunction or as part of the IT Delivery teams.
- Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards.
- Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.
- Use warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision making and business performance monitoring.
- Generate and deliver quality reports to customers
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification
- Certification in Business Intelligence technologies
- 5 – 10 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer
- Experience in the following technologies – SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- SSIS Development
- SSRS
- SSAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is urgently looking for a BI Developer to be based in Centurion
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund