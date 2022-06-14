Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

Jun 14, 2022

  • Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions in conjunction or as part of the IT Delivery teams.
  • Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards.
  • Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.
  • Use warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision making and business performance monitoring.
  • Generate and deliver quality reports to customers

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification
  • Certification in Business Intelligence technologies
  • 5 – 10 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer
  • Experience in the following technologies – SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • SSIS Development
  • SSRS
  • SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is urgently looking for a BI Developer to be based in Centurion

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

