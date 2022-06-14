Data Analyst at Mindcor

Our client is recruiting a Data Analyst to provide future trends and insight into data with regards to sales information.
Responsbilities
- Conducting research or data gathering.
- Analysing which data is important to the task at hand and which is irrelevant.
- Segregation, classification and analysis of data.
- Identifying major trends.
- Compilation of reports based on analysis, keeping in mind the end user’s requirements.
- Presentation of findings in the form of graphs, tables, charts and multimedia presentations.
- Performing data mining tasks, for predictive or forecasting purposes.
- Design and maintenance of databases, including security issues.
Requirements
- Relevant experience and qualifications
- Experience in a manufacutring environment is essential
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Data Management
- Data Cleansing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree