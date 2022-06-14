Devops Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a DevOps Engineer to join our team on a contract opportunity in Gauteng.
Our ideal candidate must have a good understanding of the Linux environment, especially with regards to automation (e.g. bash scripting).
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Undergraduate degree in Computer Science / Engineering, or equivalent
- Familiarity with security fundamentals for cloud infrastructure (e.g. AWS Well-Architected Framework)
Preferred Qualification:
- Git version control and GitHub, GitLab or equivalent
Experience Required:
- Some Experience with Grafana, Prometheus, Rancher Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Chef
- Hands-on experience implementing and managing CaaS (Containers as a Service) Kubernetes/Docker solutions on Cloud Platforms
- Good understanding of the Linux environment, especially with regards to automation (e.g. bash scripting)
- DBA experience,
- Knowledge of Service-based architectures / microservices
Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Cloud deployment technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.
- Cloud networking concepts including DNS, VPC, and Load Balancers.
- Cloud technology solutions including: workloads (EC2/Compute Engine, EKS, GKE)
- CI/CD tools such as GitLab Runners or Jenkins.
- Observability tools such as Prometheus, Splunk, ELK, and Grafana.