DevOps Engineer – Gauteng

Jun 14, 2022

The Role: One of our biggest clients is in search of an advanced DevOps Engineer with 2+ years in DevOps Engineering Experience and at least 4 years in the IT Industry

This stunning opportunity is a 2.5 years contract and is based in JHB.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

  • Relevant IT Degree 2 Plus years in DevOps Engineering

Experience required:

  • Experience with at least 4 years in IT Industry

Essential Skills:

  • Operating Systems: Having worked on Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems
  • Languages: Some Scripting in Batch and Shell
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins or similar) Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE
  • Infrastructure as Code: Having automated using Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation
  • Security: Understanding the Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
  • Focusing of the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.
  • Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure for both on premise and cloud platforms.
  • Automate the management of infrastructure patches and maintenance.
  • Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.
  • Work with QA Engineers to build disposable test environment and automated testing.
  • Work with QA Engineers to ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.
  • Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.
  • Improve integration of code between teams.
  • Provide middleware support and configuration management for application dependant software i.e. Webservers, Java, Docker. Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.
  • Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.
  • Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about reliability and availability.
  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Learn more/Apply for this position