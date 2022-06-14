DevOps Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: One of our biggest clients is in search of an advanced DevOps Engineer with 2+ years in DevOps Engineering Experience and at least 4 years in the IT Industry
This stunning opportunity is a 2.5 years contract and is based in JHB.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:
- Relevant IT Degree 2 Plus years in DevOps Engineering
Experience required:
- Experience with at least 4 years in IT Industry
Essential Skills:
- Operating Systems: Having worked on Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems
- Languages: Some Scripting in Batch and Shell
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins or similar) Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE
- Infrastructure as Code: Having automated using Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation
- Security: Understanding the Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Focusing of the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.
- Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure for both on premise and cloud platforms.
- Automate the management of infrastructure patches and maintenance.
- Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.
- Work with QA Engineers to build disposable test environment and automated testing.
- Work with QA Engineers to ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.
- Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.
- Improve integration of code between teams.
- Provide middleware support and configuration management for application dependant software i.e. Webservers, Java, Docker. Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.
- Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.
- Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about reliability and availability.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.