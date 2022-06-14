DevOps Guru at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Duties and Responsibilities

– Support and manage our hosting environment

– Support our development team

– Find opportunities to streamline how we work

– Drive opportunities for efficiencies

– Knowledge sharing – support and upskilling of the rest of the team

– Championing relevant documentation

Requirements

-Experience in deploying highly available automated Linux-based systems

-Solid understanding of networking protocols and how the internet works

-Experience with containerization, Docker etc

-Experience in automating with Ansible or similar tools

-A good understanding of databases, database design and optimization

-Experience with coding, ideally backend services in Python, PHP reasonable understanding of web technologies

-Knowledge of automated testing

-Building CI/CD pipelines

-Proven ability and interest in picking up new technologies quickly, leading evaluations and providing suggestions of key technologies to base future development around

Great problem solving ability, especially under pressure

-A passion to lead and mentor more junior DevOps engineers

-An ability to explain and articulate technical detail clearly to technical management and developers

-Understanding of the importance of writing documentation and training other staff on operating platforms

-Architecting, deploying, maintaining and scaling platforms

Benefits

Our benefits are second to none — We look after our people!

1. We look after your wellbeing and encourage a healthy lifestyle: We pay 100% of your medical aid (Discovery & Vitality) — so no deduction unless you want to add a beneficiary

2. We think of your future: Retirement Annuity — up to 5% co-contribution

About The Employer:

A fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, recently acquired by recognized leaders in the Internet services industry. They have the vision and resources to be the market leader in SA in the next 5 years; this vision is supported by an entrepreneurial culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and top performance

