Front End Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Tokai

A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions in Tokai seeks the coding talents and exceptional eye for aesthetically pleasing visuals of a Front-End Developer. Joining a cross-asset class team, you will be responsible for the architecture of the systematic investment engine, databases, research, analytics tools, and processes. The successful candidate will be comfortable working with large amounts of information, have a suitable BSc. in Computer Science/Information Systems or similar field, up to 3 years’ experience in a similar role with a focus on data analytics and data visualization, strong HTML, CSS & JavaScript is preferred, RESTful Services & APIs, Git and Web graphing library experience for data visualisations.

Visual design, front-end development, and improvement of the Investment portal –

Assist in defining the visual presentation of the Investment portal framework.

Assist in scoping layouts and templates.

Incorporate layouts and templates into the Investment portal and maintain going forward.

Work on a collaborative basis, ensuring that the team remains cohesive and successful –

Follow a collaborate approach which embraces the company’s value system.

Be proactive in generating new data visualization ideas and participating in debate.

Suggest and implement design enhancements.

Contribute positively and be solutions driven.

Relevant tertiary qualification(s), such as Bachelor of Science (Computer Science, Information Systems).

Up to 3 years of experience in a Front-end Development position where you have focused on data analytics and data visualisation.

Strong programming skills, particularly in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, are therefore desired (CSS and JavaScript frameworks are beneficial).

jQuery (optional)

JavaScript Frameworks (optional e.g., [URL Removed] React, Angular, Backbone).

CSS Front End Frameworks (Bootstrap required).

RESTful Services and APIs.

NodeJS and NodeJS project management (optional).

Web graphing library experience for data visualisations.

Solid experience consuming and displaying large amounts of data is a must (ideally via APIs).

Experience with version control (ideally Git)

Energetic problem-solver.

Ability to generate ideas and think logically.

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance.

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving.

Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written.

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented.

Must be able to manage workflow on longer-term research projects.

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives.

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ.

