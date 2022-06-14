Full Stack Developer – PHP Laravel

Calling all PHP Developer with experience on Laravel…

Are you looking for a new opportunity in Pretoria? Working with dynamic and creative Developers?

Then this opportunity is for you! My client in Pretoria East is looking for Full Stack PHP Developers with experience on Laravel.

If you are interested, apply now!

Ps. If you are NOT willing to do a 3 hour assessment, please move along.

Full Stack:

Laravel (version 8)

Laravel Passport

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery

Bootstrap (version 3 [we are looking at upgrading to version 5 in the future])

Microsoft Azure SQL

Microsoft SQL 2019

Python (version 3.9)

Responsibilities

Maintain and improve on our platform

Implement new functionality on our platform

Integrate with new financial institutions (REST APIs)

Desired Skills:

PHP

Developer

Laravel

Learn more/Apply for this position