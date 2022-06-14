Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

BUILD high performance web applications for a young & dynamic FinTech start-up seeking the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer to join its team. They use Ruby on Rails for most backend services, React for most frontend interactivity, and Python for the financial calculation engine. The ideal candidate must have 2-5 years’ experience building, shipping, maintaining, and testing SaaS apps (not just websites) and be familiar with at least one modern server-side framework (Rails, ASP.NET, Node, Django, etc.) and are happy to write Ruby – as most knowledge between frameworks is transferable. You must be comfortable with JavaScript and have developed a user-facing front-end with a web framework such as Ember, Vue, React, or Angular & know your way around SQL and relational databases. You should also have some client-side experience, meaning you know enough HTML/CSS/some client-side-framework to get stuff on the screen matching a Designer’s spec.

DUTIES:

Write clear, well-tested code of a high quality on the server-side (Ruby on Rails) and on the client-side (React.js).

Review code in pull requests and test the features from a user’s point of view, providing feedback and suggestions to help come to the best solution.

See features through to production and gather feedback through analytics and occasional user interviews to hear from the source.

Create and maintain technical documentation of important systems.

Acquire knowledge of the product across the entire tech stack and suggest changes they haven’t thought of to improve performance, efficiency, and quality by shaping pitches.

Be a technical mentor for Junior Developers and an Evangelist of technical needs for the Product team.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-5 Years of experience building, shipping, maintaining, and testing SaaS apps (not just websites).

You’re familiar with at least one modern server-side framework (Rails, ASP.NET, Node, Django, etc.) and are happy to write Ruby – as most knowledge between frameworks is transferable.

You have some client-side experience, meaning you know enough HTML/CSS/some client-side-framework to get stuff on the screen matching a Designer’s spec.

You’re not necessarily the “Ops” person where you work, but you certainly understand the infrastructure well enough to aid in creating and maintaining scalable solutions. They host on Heroku, so experience there is a bonus, but experience with AWS or another popular IaaS/PaaS is just fine.

You are comfortable with JavaScript and have developed a user-facing front-end with a web framework such as Ember, Vue, React, or Angular.

You know your way around SQL and relational databases. If the database layer turns out to be the culprit behind an issue, it’s not a black box to you.

You have an understanding of algorithms and data structures beyond arrays and “for loops.” That doesn’t mean you have to be a computer scientist, but you should know when to use a Dictionary/Map, and why finding an element in a sorted array is faster than finding an element in an unsorted array.

While perhaps not a security specialist, you are aware of how websites and services can be exploited, are security conscious while you code and review code, and are protective of customer data and privacy.

You have excellent debugging skills. You know how to find problems and how to architect solutions so that problems are discoverable in the first place.

You write code and documentation that is easy for other Programmers and your future self to understand and use.

ATTRIBUTES:

You’re the sort of Developer who obsesses about quality and enjoys using your development expertise to build the kind of efficient automation infrastructure that gives the entire team leverage to deliver every release with high confidence.

You can adapt to new languages and environments quickly.

You care about working with users of the platform to develop the best solution for them through user testing and feedback cycles and know when to make pragmatic trade-offs to test an idea in the app.

You manage your time independently and work well asynchronously, and communicate clear thinking effectively, particularly in written form.

COMMENTS:

