IM Business Analyst 2022-56 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT position in Johannesburg for a IM Mid Level Business Analyst. The role is aimed at employing a specialised Business analyst to assist the Mining Technical Support Systems (MTS) specialists in case of emergency, leave or workload challenges. The role must, over and above doing Business Analysis work, keep track of all initiatives, strategy, and roadmap content within the MTS Systems team environment.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

BSC Computer Science/Information Technology/Undergraduate in IT discipline

Microsoft and Azure Qualifications

SQL Database experience

3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

Experience with Mining Systems and specifically in the engineering discipline.

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Operational Technology (OT) and industrial technology experience

Basic IT skills to support hardware, software and understanding of networks

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirement’s elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

Exposure to Agile software development

Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, engineering systems, ERP systems and asset reliability management.

A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization

Responsible for all allocated business analysis work, staying abreast of industry trends and technology, have a good understanding of all mining related projects and initiatives and be familiar with IM, PMO and OT processes, procedures, and reporting requirements. This together with sound relationships with all business, T&S stakeholders, and IM colleagues

Monitoring AS&R projects/programmes regarding scope, schedules, budgets & work hours to ensure delivery deadlines are met.

Maintain close relationships with IM colleagues; PMO, OT, SDS’s and ISS’s to ensure understanding of demands and project related issues and dependencies

Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.

Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable.

Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution.

Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.

Identify, analyse, and manage IM integration requirements / opportunities

Accurately track and report progress to the Senior stakeholders

Reviewing of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition

Assisting in Business Process Design and Re-engineering

Assist in producing a business case in conjunction with stakeholders

Ensure the delivery of new services and systems are sustainable by agreeing Support Models and executing the Service Introduction Processes in conjunction with the OT applications team

Ensure the governance model by attending and arranging the required forums

Assist with effective Mining Technical Systems license management to remain compliant

Conduct Stakeholder Engagements and facilitate Workshops to gather key Business Requirements and producing BRS documents.

Business Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes; design and re-engineering

Requirements and Stakeholder Mapping

Perform detailed Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancements

Gathering data, defining, and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Ensure that user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored, and executed accordingly

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and co-ordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholder

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Diagnosis: Analysis, reflection, and use of data over a longer time period.

Diagnoses individual cases or situations and compare methods to choose the best method for dealing with each issue or case.

The ability to visualize complex issues

The ability to communicate across communities

The ability to understand boundaries

Analytic and creative problem solving

Effective Stakeholder Management

Desired Skills:

SQL Database experience

Microsoft and Azure Certifications

Systems Analysis skills

Process mapping

Requirement’s elicitation

Learn more/Apply for this position