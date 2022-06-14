Intermediate PHP Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for an Intermediate PHP Developer.
Requirements:
- LAMP (minimum 2 years experience)
- Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science
- Grade 12/Matric
- MVC frameworks such as Symfony, Zend, Laravel, Phalcon and the like
Advantageous:
- Phalcon
- Apache
- HTML5
- Jquery
- CSS and Bootstrap
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Form part of a team where you will take ownership of our VOIP integrations and assist with refactoring of our MTN solutions into it’s own microservice.
- You will also gain exposure to Sandvine and RADIUS systems in conjunction with this.
- Contribute to our error detection systems and reporting thereon for those systems for which you are predominantly responsible and ultimately play an active role in determining your KPIs as a result.
- Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services as required.
