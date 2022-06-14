Intermediate Web Developer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A market leading IT / Telecommunications Corporate is looking for a dynamic Web Developer to join their team. If you are successful, you will have the opportunity to prove your skills in various new and exciting development projects, including, create new features, enhancements and resolve defects, and assist various teams with complex support query resolution.

New solution development

Maintenance development

Code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases)

Code Reviews

Solution Architecture with input from technical lead

Ensure the delivery of quality solutions

Technical support for fellow developers in the development team

Provide technical inputs in meetings

Technical documentation – create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation

Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling)

Report development progress, results, and key metrics at agreed intervals

Minimum Qualifications:

Matric

Degree/Diploma in IT

Experience:

2+ Years experiences

Core Requirements include:

Ionic Mobile App

NET Web API

C#, ASP.NET MVC

.Net 4.5+ or .Net Core

Angular

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap

RESTful Web Services

JSON

T-SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Android Studio

Beneficial:

Java

WebForms

PHP

Flutter

Skills & Knowledge:

Database Design

Source Control (TFS, GIT)

Agile Project Management (KANBAN, SCRUM)

Test Driven Development

Ability to stay current with latest technology trends as well as software development trends

Desired Skills:

Web Developer

C#

ASP.NET

HTML

Database Design

Agile Project Management

Android Studio

