Intermediate Web Developer (Remote)

A market leading IT / Telecommunications Corporate is looking for a dynamic Web Developer to join their team. If you are successful, you will have the opportunity to prove your skills in various new and exciting development projects, including, create new features, enhancements and resolve defects, and assist various teams with complex support query resolution.
- New solution development
- Maintenance development
- Code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases)
- Code Reviews
- Solution Architecture with input from technical lead
- Ensure the delivery of quality solutions
- Technical support for fellow developers in the development team
- Provide technical inputs in meetings
- Technical documentation – create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation
- Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling)
- Report development progress, results, and key metrics at agreed intervals
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric
- Degree/Diploma in IT
Experience:
- 2+ Years experiences
Core Requirements include:
- Ionic Mobile App
- NET Web API
- C#, ASP.NET MVC
- .Net 4.5+ or .Net Core
- Angular
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap
- RESTful Web Services
- JSON
- T-SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Android Studio
Beneficial:
- Java
- WebForms
- PHP
- Flutter
Skills & Knowledge:
- Database Design
- Source Control (TFS, GIT)
- Agile Project Management (KANBAN, SCRUM)
- Test Driven Development
- Ability to stay current with latest technology trends as well as software development trends
Desired Skills:
- Web Developer
- C#
- ASP.NET
- HTML
- Database Design
- Agile Project Management
- Android Studio