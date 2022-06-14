IT Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

Job Function:

To oversee the organizations’ computer systems and maintain information systems and networks, upgrade and install new hardware and software, and perform troubleshooting. They also back up data and manage network security.

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Networking / Security;

Or Professional Certification such as Microsoft Certified Engineer (MCSE/MCITP/Microsoft Exchange);

2 Years’ work experience in Cyber Security System Support (Firewall, Anti-Virus, etc.) & Networking experience;

3 Years’ Working in a virtual environment (VMWARE);

3 Years’ doing 2nd level desktop support;

Microsoft Server Administration (experience in Active Directory, Exchange and File Server);

Maintaining and administering backups (preferably BackupExec software);

Preferable Aruba (HP) Wireless Experience

Preferable Mimecast Experience

Key Performance Areas:

Setup, maintain of assigned systems;

E-Mail and mailbox management.

CCTV Management and access control

Monitor systems performance for all assigned systems and support;

Installation and configuration of supported software / LOB applications;

User Security Awareness;

Vulnerability Assessments: Actions & resolve vulnerabilities;

External & Internal Pen test; Action & resolve findings;

Patch Management;

BitDefender Endpoint protection (Anti-Virus);

Firewall: Cyberoam, Windows;

VPN: PPTP / L2TP / IPSEC;

Provide training where needed to staff;

Communication and relationships with business and IT to the third-party vendors;

Procurement of new machines and software

License Renewals

Support of infrastructure (systems & PC etc) to ensure high availability and continual improvements when required;

Active Directory / Exchange Administration (Setup and maintain user accounts, Group policies);

Support Engineer for backups and restores as required;

Administration of incidents & Services desk on the IT Service desk;

VMWare virtual Environment (Create, maintain and support of all Virtual Servers in the Infrastructure environment);

Desired Skills:

IT administration

About The Employer:

Architectural Firm

