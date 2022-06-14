Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training documents that the business can use.
- Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement
- Maintaining process and data models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.
- Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the short term insurance sector
Key Outputs
- Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components
- Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business
- Participate in the solution design process
- Prepare the requirements specifications
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration
- Performing business analysis and process improvement
- Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training
- Assist (when necessary) with systems testing
- Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Desired Skills:
- 00
- Java
- Linux
- spring
- hibernate
- Java 8
- camel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years