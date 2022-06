JNR SOFTWARE ENGINEER

JUNIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER –

East Rand, Gauteng

Junior Software Engineer

BEng in Computer & Electronics Engineer

1 – 3 `years’ experience

Trackless Mining Machines experience

Candidate [URL Removed] or in the process of acquiring

accreditation

Low-Level Embedded programming (C,C++,PLCs,

Micro-prosessors)

Electrical/Mechanical interfaces (Motors, Solenoids,

Actuators)

Interpretation of ISO Safety requirements

High-Level Software Programming (C#, Java, Python)

Control System designs

Electrical schematics design

Database design & Management (SQL)



Desired Skills:

Computer & Engineering

Mining

Electrical schematics

Learn more/Apply for this position