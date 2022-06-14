Junior Back End PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

OUR client, based in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD, seeks an ambitious and passionate coder to join its growing team as their next Junior Back End PHP Developer. The ideal candidate must preferably have a relevant Degree/Diploma or equivalent work experience with proficiency in PHP, MySQL, Laravel, [URL Removed] & Git. You will also require great communication skills. Any JavaScript with exposure to Front End frameworks, Integrations via API, JavaScript Package Manager (NPM / Yarn) and experience using PHP’s Composer Package Manager, will prove beneficial. If you are able to perform tasks pertaining to the office infrastructure/network, basic hardware/networking knowledge, will also be favourable.

REQUIREMENTS:

PHP.

SQL (MySQL).

Laravel and [URL Removed] development experience.

Version Control experience (Git).

Excellent communication skills (oral, written, and listening).

Advantageous –

Relevant Degree or Diploma or equivalent work experience.

Comfortable with JavaScript, exposure to Front End frameworks.

Integrations via API.

JavaScript Package Managers (NPM / Yarn).

Experience using PHP’s Composer Package Manager.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

PHP

Back End

Learn more/Apply for this position