Lead Web Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client is seeking a Lead Web Developer to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.

Purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer and leader. The incumbent will form part of the products’ team and will regularly engage with their teammates and the company’s clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that are in place, and the solutions that the company’s planning to build.

Qualification, Experience, and Skills Required:

Matric certificate.

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required.

Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to take projects and run with it (from conception to user satisfaction).

Technical – Experience in the company’s technology stack is essential but it’s recognized that many skills and technologies can be learnt along the way.

Problem solving skills are essential.

With both the larger volume in clients and increase in size of clients a focus on speed and responsiveness is key to the client experience.

Language – English, is essential. Other languages would be beneficial.

Preferred Experience in:

C#

.NET

Blazor.

MS SQL Server.

WCF and Rest Web Services.

Entity Framework (beneficial).

Azure, DevOps (beneficial).

Test Driven Design (beneficial).

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging.

Writing testable and efficient code.

Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard.

Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients.

Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards.

Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that the company set realistic expectations both up and down stream.

Working in conjunction with architects, research and development and IT leadership to ensure the company stays cutting edge.

Attend training courses as requested.

Attend meetings as and when required

Carry out any other additional duties as required.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position