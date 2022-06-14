Mid Tier IT – Developer at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in the financial industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Mid Tier IT Developer.
Purpose of the role:
- Wep App developer
- Control all Environments
Responsibilities:
- Head office-based role (in office always – not virtual)
- Have deep knowledge when it comes to HTML, CSS, Java and Python
- Able to think out of the box and be creative when it comes to finding solutions to issues.
- MFA integration and other security aspects when it comes to designing web portals.
- Deep knowledge when it comes to API integration (REST, JSON) and best practices that needs to be applied for future proofing
- Be able to create integration pipelines to provide paths for data housed on Azure Data Lake/Warehouse, Azure SQL, AWS and Local SQL Database
Qualifications and Experience:
- Appropriate qualification
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.