Mid Tier IT – Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the financial industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Mid Tier IT Developer.

Purpose of the role:

Wep App developer

Control all Environments

Responsibilities:

Head office-based role (in office always – not virtual)

Have deep knowledge when it comes to HTML, CSS, Java and Python

Able to think out of the box and be creative when it comes to finding solutions to issues.

MFA integration and other security aspects when it comes to designing web portals.

Deep knowledge when it comes to API integration (REST, JSON) and best practices that needs to be applied for future proofing

Be able to create integration pipelines to provide paths for data housed on Azure Data Lake/Warehouse, Azure SQL, AWS and Local SQL Database

Qualifications and Experience:

Appropriate qualification

Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

