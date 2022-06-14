Mid Tier IT – Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the financial industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Mid Tier IT Developer.

Purpose of the role:

  • Wep App developer
  • Control all Environments

Responsibilities:

  • Head office-based role (in office always – not virtual)
  • Have deep knowledge when it comes to HTML, CSS, Java and Python
  • Able to think out of the box and be creative when it comes to finding solutions to issues.
  • MFA integration and other security aspects when it comes to designing web portals.
  • Deep knowledge when it comes to API integration (REST, JSON) and best practices that needs to be applied for future proofing
  • Be able to create integration pipelines to provide paths for data housed on Azure Data Lake/Warehouse, Azure SQL, AWS and Local SQL Database

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Appropriate qualification
  • Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

