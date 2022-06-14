Mid Virtual IT Manager / Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Virtual IT Manager / Solutions Architect

A leading MSP is looking for a IT Consultant/Engineer for their Managed Services division to advise customers on best practices on their IT infrastructure, including setup, configuration, and management.

You must be ITIL orientated and dealing with clients at C-level is important. Previous experience in designing IT solutions would be advantageous.

Good knowledge of IT infrastructure including the likes of but not limited to security, backup, fail over, cloud solutions, virtualisation, digitisation (eg. MS 365), networking, servers.

Qualifications required: ITIL v3, A+, N+, MCITP, Fortigate certification (essential) or other security certifications advantageous, MCP, Azure and AWS additional certificates would be advantageous.

You will be working within a dynamic and friendly team and there is ample opportunity to gain new certifications, personal growth and development.

Desired Skills:

#IT Consultant

#Engineer

#Fortigate

#ITIL v3

