PHP Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

ABOUT YOU:

You have the passion, experience and skills to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and systems. You also have a desire to grow and learn within a creative & fun environment. You have a high attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high quality

code. You are able to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects. We do place a high value on honesty, reliability and transparency.

You really love the work you do and are really proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too), with the ability to come up with great solutions to problems.

YOU NEED TO BE EXPERIENCED IN

Minimum 3 years of back end web development experience

Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience

Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc.…)

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial)

Experience with Javascript and jQuery (beneficial).

Working with GIT repos

BONUS POINTS

Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites

Javascript MVC framework experience

WordPress experience

About The Employer:

Our client loves everything web and digital. They are a young (yet experienced), tight-knit team of designers, developers, and marketers who are looking for a PHP Back-End developer to join their awesome team of coding pro’s.

Learn more/Apply for this position