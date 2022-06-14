Primary school embraces SA-born edtech solution

A Thembisa-based primary school has become the first in the country to embrace the e-learning platform specifically developed for pupils in South Africa by local edtech business, Odin Education.

Coinciding with National Youth Month celebrations, the full Grade 5 cohort of Phuthumani Primary School received their new Omang e-learning devices, which were sponsored by Sage Foundation, in partnership with the Attacq Foundation.

The sponsorship represents a three-year commitment to equipping 196 learners with the digital learning tools they need to progress successfully through to Grade 7. It forms part of a holistic programme of support for the school, which has already included building three new classrooms, and the donation of 125 pairs of school shoes and uniforms.

The renovation of 10 classrooms is currently underway, with a measurement and evaluation project also implemented to track the overall impact on the school and surrounding community.

Currently used by more than 2 500 high school learners from 12 schools in five provinces, the Omang ed-tech tablets will be a welcome addition to the academic arsenal of the Phuthumani Primary pupils as they undertake the mid-year examinations.

According to Phuthumani Primary deputy principal Thando Mbelwa, most of the school’s 1 400 learners hail from poverty-stricken families and rely on the national school nutrition programme for one nutritious daily meal.

“I am passionate about using ICT [information and communications technology] to enhance education. Technology plays a big role in teaching and we are currently far behind,” says Mbelwa.

He says both learners and teachers were excited to receive their Omang devices as the system would allow teachers to share essential resources like educational videos and learners to do more of their own research.

Each learner received a personalised device pre-loaded with mobile data, curriculum-aligned content, educational apps and learning platforms. Over time, the underlying Odin Education ecosystem will gather data from each user’s interactions with their device and serve them more of the academic and extramural content in which they are interested.

“At Sage Foundation, we work closely with leading partners like Odin Education and Attacq Foundation to drive digital equality and knock down societal barriers so everyone can thrive,” says Sonia Tshabalala, people director for Sage Africa and Middle East.

“This programme will make a significant contribution to digital inclusion and equity by supporting ICT-powered learning at Phuthumani Primary School where, until now, learners were excluded from the benefits of digital technology in the classroom. It’s important to Sage to tackle digital inequality to ensure everyone has equal opportunities to access life-changing data and technology.”

The secure Omang devices are locked for educational purposes only – they do not provide access to any public social media platforms, making them safe for younger learners.

According to Attacq Foundation transformation manager Danny Vermeulen, the foundation had concluded a three-year “adoption agreement” to provide Phuthumani Primary School with the resources needed to meet its educational objectives and remain a place of hope and learning in the community.

“The Attacq Foundation focuses on sustainable education and training, and the role it plays in our society as the incubator for the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. We believe that bringing technology into schools will bring a positive change as learning will not be limited by time and space,” says Vermeulen.

“The integrated technology will contribute to successful results in the classroom by supporting learners and teachers.”

Head of Odin Education, Ajit Gopalakrishnan, says the commitment of corporate partners was key to ensuring the rollout of digital devices to more schools countrywide.

“This programme has a real, measurable impact. It offers a win-win solution for both under-resourced schools and those corporates looking to invest sustainably in their communities while improving their B-BBEE scorecard.”