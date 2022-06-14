Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Qualifications and experience
- Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Regulatory and Anti Money Laundering projects (projects in Financial / Life Insurance institutions)
- Experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
- The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority across the Client Group
- The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
- The drive and passion to get things done
Desired Skills:
- anti money laundering
- aml
- regulatory
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric