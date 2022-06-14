PROJECT MANAGER (SMALL MULTIPLE PROJECTS) – Gauteng East Rand

Based East Rand.

Join large manufacturing, wholesale & retail Group that supplies the local SA market as well as selected African and European markets. In addition to multiple sales & wholesale Branches around South Africa there are many retail outlets where the Group has a franchise type setup. The business is also an appointed Distributor for well know Brands and due to its entrepreneurial spirit is expanding its business on a monthly basis, both vertically and horitzontally.

This key position reports into the Chief Executive Officer who is an Engineer by training and has an MBL with an ability to think ‘out of the box’ from a commercial and business perspective. He is the key driver resulting in the Group’s excellent profits even during the Covid period. It must be stressed that this position is not focused on controlling only one or two large high valued Projects! This Project Management role will be responsible for planning, organising and directing from ‘inception to completion’ mostly small to medium size projects which are many and varied and are often viewed as a “hassle factor”. However, it must be emphasised that the basic principles of project management still need to be applied to each one of these small projects. Furthermore, each project must be delivered on time, within budget & agreed scope and timelines as well as meeting or exceeding the expectations of the stakeholders or clients, which may be internal or external.

Key performance areas, inter alia, include:

Athough there are no subordinates, the Project Manager will need to work with either internal staff and / or external specialists like Engineers, Architects, Lawyers, Franchisees and similar in being successful in managing each specific project. Furthermore, the need to influence and sometimes even win over internal department heads and / or executives in terms of the need for a particular project cannot be over-emphasised.

The project mandate document is the formal basis for carrying out the project and provides a general overview of the project(s) and its purpose & scope. This document will include outlining the importance or priority of the project, the project context & objective, classifications (complexity, benefit of project etc.), responsibilities of appointees, contents & scope, project period & budget, actual project release.

Generate & maintain proper project administration & information control to ensure every part of the project runs smoothly. Ensure effective communication channels exist and maintained between all relevant stakeholders.

Ensure the successful execution of the project through proper planning and manning of the project. Needless to say that the project must comply with all regular requirements and Group rules, policies and procedures.

Proper project costing, budgeting and control must be done for each project ensuring that the project must be completed within budget and provide stakeholder satisfaction by giving over good customer service, effective communication and regular honest feedback.

The Project Manager will also be responsile for managing the preventative / regular and unplanned facility maintenance task of the large Corporate Office Block and a very large Warehouse by ensuring that these facilities are kept in good and workable condition.

Requirements:

A Project Management qualification is preferred, however a Bachelors Degree will be considered together with appropriate project management experience. It is advantageous if the Project Management experience will be from a manufacturing and / or retail environment of various sizes especially in managing small to medium sized projects.

The ability to multi-task, as there can be between 10 to 20 small to medium sized projects at any point in time. Therefore the candidate must be highly organised, efficient, computer literate especially in MS Project, Excel (advanced), Powerpoint & Word as well as relevant discipline-specific software programmes.

Ability to mobilise and solicit teams across functional lines ensuring effective communication at all times (both verbal and written), be decisive, able to delegate, problem solve and think strategically. Needless to say attention to detail is critical and able to work within time constraints and budget.

About The Employer:

LARGE MANUFACTURING, WHOLESALE & RETAIL GROUP

Employer & Job Benefits:

R700 000 – R876 000 PKG

13TH (GUARANTEED)

